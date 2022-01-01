The state reported a slight increase of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 338 people hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout Maine, up from 334 hospitalized on Friday.
Saturday’s numbers include 115 people in critical care units and 57 on ventilators.
The state did not report new case numbers on Saturday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 146,736 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, and 1,531 people in Maine have died with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.
While the number of patients is down from a peak of 387 on Dec. 21, it is still high enough to strain hospital staff and resources. Hospitals are bracing for a possible increase in illnesses from the fast-spreading omicron variant, which is driving up patient counts across the nation.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up slightly
-
Sports
Former NFL coach, player Dan Reeves dies at 77
-
Kennebunk Post
From Augusta – Another year gone by
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Undertake systemic change to avoid environmental destruction
-
Local & State
Hazard pay minimum wage of $19.50 takes effect in Portland, but may not last
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.