The state reported a slight increase of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 338 people hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout Maine, up from 334 hospitalized on Friday.

Saturday’s numbers include 115 people in critical care units and 57 on ventilators.

The state did not report new case numbers on Saturday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 146,736 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, and 1,531 people in Maine have died with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

While the number of patients is down from a peak of 387 on Dec. 21, it is still high enough to strain hospital staff and resources. Hospitals are bracing for a possible increase in illnesses from the fast-spreading omicron variant, which is driving up patient counts across the nation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: