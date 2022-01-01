CAPE ELIZABETH – James T. Gannon Sr., 71, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, after a brief illness.

Jim was born on July 27, 1950 in Portland, the son of the late William T. and Eleanor F. (Mulherin) Gannon. He grew up on Munjoy Hill with his parents as well as the Gannon and Leo branches of the family. He attended Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from South Portland high school in 1969.

James met Suzanne Page at Mull’s Irish Pub. They married at St. Joseph’s Church on June 14, 1980. Jim worked for New England Telephone Company as an Equipment Installation Manager for almost 40 years.

Jim will be remembered for his dedication, loyalty, intellect and dry wit. He was extremely generous with gifts as well as his time, tools and knowledge. He was a self-taught, meticulous craftsman. There was nothing he could not build or fix.

His son James was his greatest pride and joy. Jim’s happiest moments were spent with him and he never missed an opportunity for them to be together.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Gannon of Cape Elizabeth; son, James T. Gannon Jr. of South Portland; sister, Anne Clarke and husband Kenneth of Standish; aunt, Margaret Doherty of Cape Elizabeth; and nieces and nephews that he treasured.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. All are invited to a reception that will follow at the Gannon home, 5 Oakwood Road, Cape Elizabeth. To view Jim’s memorial page, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Leukemia &

Lymphoma Society

9 Erie Dr., Suite 101

Natick MA 01760, or the

Spurwink Rod & Gun Club

P.O. Box 667

Scarborough, ME 04070

