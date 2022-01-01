Olivia Bradford and Charlotte Miller led a balanced offense with two goals apiece as Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham beat Portland/Deering 10-5 in the City Cup at Troubh Ice Arena.

Mikayla Talbot, Brynn McKenney, Zoey Radford, Lucy Johnson, Maddie Doherty and Marina Friedman also scored for the Stags (4-1-1).

Jane Flynn tallied three straight goals for Portland/Deering (0-8) after the Bulldogs fell behind 7-0. CeCe Blackwell-Moore and Katie Oulten were the other goal scorers.

FALMOUTH 4, GREELY 1: Kate Kinley scored twice during a three-goal outburst in the second period as the Navigators (4-2) won the Dudley Cup with a victory over the Rangers (2-5) at Family Ice Center.

Kinley also set up a goal by Trinity Grenier, and Morgan Adams added a goal for Falmouth.

Greely tied the game early in the second period on a goal by Lily Rawnsley.

LEWISTON 7, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Leah Dube and Toree St. Hilaire each scored twice for the Blue Devils (6-1) in a win over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (6-1-1) at the Colisee in Lewiston.

The Blue Devils also got goals from Lilly Gish, Courtney Lachance and Leah Landry. Lewiston outshot the Capers 56-6.

ST. DOM’S 5, YORK 2: Emma Roy tallied two goals and Gabrielle Allen had a goal and two assists for St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester/Monmouth (1-5) in a win over York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (2-4-1) at Auburn’s Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Isabella Webster and West Duffy were the other goal scorers for the Saints.

Elizabeth Buckley scored twice in the third period for York, both assisted by Chloe Fallon.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 6, FALMOUTH 3: Evan Dutil scored three straight goals – two in the second period and the go-ahead goal just 19 seconds into the third – as the Rangers (3-1) overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Navigators (2-3) in the Dudley Cup at Family Ice Center.

Ryan Moore assisted on all three goals by Dutil and finished with a goal and four assists. His empty-netter with 32 seconds left clinched the victory.

Teddy Conway and Gage Cooney also scored for Greely.

Goals by Nick Fischetto and Xavier Grenier just 26 seconds apart in the first period gave Falmouth a 2-1 lead. Fischetto struck again in the second period to make it 3-1.

