“I find that reading and discussing well-written and researched historical novels is a great alternative for learning history. We’re reading ‘Oliver Wiswell’ by Kenneth Roberts for a course I’m leading at York County Community College’s South Coast Senior College. It’s Roberts’ third historical novel that spans the American Revolution and is written from the Loyalist perspective. A bit of a contrarian, Roberts, while researching material for his previous books ‘Arundel’ and ‘Rabble in Arms,’ felt that one side of the American Revolution couldn’t be all right and the other all wrong. ‘Oliver Wiswell’ is a highly engaging book, with plot twists and memorable characters. It begs the question of why we never learned this part of our history in school. And the topics are still strikingly relevant 90 years after it was first published.” — STEVE THORNLEY, Wells

