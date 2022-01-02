FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

2. “The Judges’s List,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

5. “State of Terror,” by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

7. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

8. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

9. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)

10. “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (Norton)

Paperback

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

2. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

3. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

4. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

5. “The Overstory,” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Company)

6. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)

7. “The Anomaly,” by Herve Le Tellier (Other Press)

8. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

9. “How It All Began,” by Penelope Lively (Penguin Books)

10. “The Alice Network,” by Kate Quinn (Harper)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

2. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG)

3. “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

4. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

5. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)

6. “Got Warrants,” by Timothy A. Cotton (Downeast Books)

7. “The Maine House,” by Maura McEvoy, Basha Burwell, Kathleen Hackett (Vendome Press)

8. “The Storyteller,” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

9. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

10. “Gastro Obscura,” by Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras (Workman)

Paperback

1. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

2. “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen,” by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter)

3. “The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes,” by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed Press)

4. “Devotions,” by Mary Oliver (Penguin Books)

5. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

6. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

8. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

9. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor)

10. “First Principles,” by Thomas E. Ricks (Harper Perennial)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland