Families from around Maine celebrated the approaching new year with free skating at the L.L.Bean rink in Freeport on Friday.
The family event — “KidNight” — ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and was hosted by the Freeport-based retailer. Other activities included a concert, circus and comedy acts and a fireworks display.
The rink was not actually ice, but instead a synthetic substitute.
