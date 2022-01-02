Kevin Hardison of South Portland teaching his daughter Ellie how to skate at the L.L. Bean rink on New Year's Eve. C. Thacher Carter / The Times Record

Families from around Maine celebrated the approaching new year with free skating at the L.L.Bean rink in Freeport on Friday.

The family event — “KidNight” — ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and was hosted by the Freeport-based retailer. Other activities included a concert, circus and comedy acts and a fireworks display.

The rink was not actually ice, but instead a synthetic substitute.

