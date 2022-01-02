GORHAM – Linda Mary King, née LaChance, 78, passed away on December 25, 2021. Linda was born on December 8, 1943 in Westbrook, Maine. She was a loving and dedicated mom, grandmother and sister to her family. After growing up in Maine and attending St. Joseph’s College, Linda served her country as a Lieutenant in the Women’s Army Corps. After her service, she settled in Florida and began her career as an administrator for the Agency of Workforce Innovation with the State of Florida. Her home state of Maine; however, was never far from her heart and she was always her best self during her annual trips to Crescent Lake in the summer. Linda thoroughly enjoyed retired life with her late husband George. They would often set out on road trips with their dogs, and rarely passed up an opportunity to explore antique malls to hunt for Depression-era glassware and other collectibles. After George’s passing, Linda returned to Maine. She enjoyed spending her days visiting with family in Gorham and Raymond, and volunteering her time at the Gorham House. She loved returning to her home state and reconnecting with family and friends, especially her dear friend and cousin Rosemary Hood. In her passing, Linda joins her loving husband of 20 years, George King, and her parents, Napoleon and Mary LaChance. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Santiago and her husband Irving Santiago; her son Travis King and his wife Taylor King; her brother Paul LaChance and sister-in-law Patti LaChance; her grandson Devon Petchner and granddaughter Destiny Petchner; her nephew Parker LaChance and his wife Melissa; her grandniece Penny and grandnephew Miller; and her nephew Patrick LaChance and his partner EmmaJean Holley. A memorial Mass and funeral service will be held at a later date in the Spring. To express condolences or to participate in Linda’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, The Animal Refuge League of Westbrook,or Gorham House.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous