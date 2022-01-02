WATERVILLE — Two overlapping power outages Sunday afternoon affected about 3,000 customers in Waterville, according to Central Maine Power Co.
The shorter outage, which lasted about 11 minutes, was caused by an automobile crash, according to Emily Spencer, corporate communications manager for CMP.
The second outage lasted longer than two hours after an insulator failed on a transmission line.
The longer outage affected about 2,000 customers in Waterville, Spencer said. Power was restored by 5 p.m.
At about 4 p.m., the CMP website reported about 3,000 of the utility’s roughly 8,000 customers in Waterville had been affected by the outages.
