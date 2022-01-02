SOCCER

Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain players announced as testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s return to playing after a brief winter break.

PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino is uncertain when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be able to return to France, or whether he can recover in time to play at Lyon in the league next Sunday.

ENGLAND: Christian Pulisic completed Chelsea’s fightback against Liverpool to claim a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

The American struck in the 45th minute for only a third goal in 11 league appearances this season, three minutes after Mateo Kovacic’s first-time volley from the edge of the penalty area began the recovery.

• Mads Roerslev was an unlikely match-winner for Brentford, scoring his first goal in professional football against Aston Villa.

The defender sealed a 2-1 win in the 83rd minute. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez beat away his first shot, but the 22-year-old Dane struck on the rebound.

• Alexis Mac Allister scored twice to lead Brighton to a 3-2 win at Everton that piled more pressure on Manager Rafael Benitez.

SPAIN: Getafe ended Real Madrid’s 15-game unbeaten streak, defeating the Spanish league leaders 1-0 in the capital derby.

TENNIS

ATP CUP: The United States beat Canada and defending champion Russia defeated France in Sydney, with the Americans taking a much easier route. John Isner and Taylor Fritz beat their singles opponents and then clinched the match in doubles for a 3-0 win.

Russia, meanwhile, needed the deciding doubles match to clinch victory over France.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Latvia won gold in a team relay, with Austria second and the U.S. grabbing third in Winterberg, Germany.

The Latvian team of Eliza Tiruma, Kristers Aparjods and the doubles sled of Marlins Bots and Roberts Plume finished in 2 minutes, 24.294 seconds. Austria’s team of Madeleine Egle, Nico Gleirscher and the doubles sled of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller was second in 2:24.652.

The Americans – Summer Britcher, Tucker West and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman – got the bronze in 2:24.802. Germany, on home ice, managed only fourth in 2:24.955.

BOBSLED

WORLD CUP: Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. got her first win in nearly three years in Sigulda, Latvia – her 19th career victory on the circuit.

She teamed with Lake Kwaza to finish two runs in 1 minute, 41.88 seconds. The British sled driven by Mica McNeill and pushed by Adele Nicoll was second in 1:42.10, and Canada’s team of Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski was third in 1:42.12.

