Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

With songs like “Lonely Leavin’ Town,” “Shake Your Hips” and “Good Luck Baby,” you’ll be basking in the sound of boogie, blues and more from Boston’s Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers. Harpe will be opening her own show with a set from her country blues duo with her husband Jim Countryman, playing tunes from their 2020 album “Meet Me in the Middle.” Harpe’s songs have been featured on the TV shows including Showtime’s “Shameless,” MTV’s “Veronica Mars” and Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” among others. Expect your toes to be enthusiastically tapping all night long.

Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $19.50, $29.50. auramaine.com

For more than two decades Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show has been starting audiences up with shows that are an absolute gas. Wild horses couldn’t drag them away from their commitment to recreating Rolling Stones performances, and the Paint it Back show is a three-act production that features the famous Stones tour from 1965 to 1982 complete with proper costumes, instruments and multimedia elements. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards won’t be there, but you can, with a glass of wine in your hand.

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $35 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Singer-songwriter Brian Fallon is known as the singer and rhythm guitarist from rock band The Gaslight Anthem, but he also has four solo albums to his name. “Local Honey” was released in 2020, and the holiday album “Night Divine” came out in November. He and his live band, The Howling Weather, kick off their extensive North American and European tour with a show at the State Theatre. Rock act The Dirty Nil and punk band Worriers open the show.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: