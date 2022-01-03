CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire lawmakers will try this week to resurrect a medical marijuana bill vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu.
The bill would allow nonprofit treatment centers that dispense medical cannabis to organize as for-profit business corporations and limited liability companies. In his veto message, Sununu said while he supports the therapeutic cannabis program, the bill would create pre-ordained monopolies that would dominate the marketplace if recreational marijuana ever becomes legal.
Overturning a veto requires a two-thirds majority in both bodies. The bill passed the Senate 18-6 – a veto-proof majority – though there was no roll call in the House.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – Joy Colby
-
Scarborough Leader
Operation HOPE temporarily closes its doors
-
Nation & World
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. subpoenaed by New York attorney general
-
Business
New Hampshire lawmakers to take up vetoed medical marijuana bill
-
Business
When hemp prices crashed, two oil and gas tycoons gobbled up market share. Now they expect $100 million in revenue this year