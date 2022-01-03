The omicron variant is spreading in Maine, but accounted for less than 10 percent of positive COVID-19 cases screened late last month by Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor, according to new data released on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals climbed from 340 on Sunday to 369 on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of people in intensive care dropped slightly from 119 to 113, and the number of ventilators dropped from 57 to 54.

The omicron variant — which is much more transmissible but may be less severe than earlier variants — made up 8.75 percent of samples sequenced by Jackson Laboratory, according to a report released on Monday that covered the week of Dec. 19-25, with omicron detected in seven of 80 samples.

Omicron made up 5.51 percent of samples the week of Dec. 12-18 and 1.04 percent the week before that.

The initial version of the Dec.12-18 report, released on Dec. 27, showed 10.45 percent of samples were omicron, but that was revised downward to 5.51 percent after more samples came in and a lower percentage tested positive for the variant. The initial Dec. 12-18 report consisted of 67 samples, but the report on Monday listed that week was revised to include 127 samples.

The highly-transmissible omicron variant is taking over in many places in the United States, including New York and Washington, D.C., after causing huge spikes in cases in South Africa, the U.K. and other countries.

A spike in cases resulting from omicron in many states is creating staffing shortages and driving an increase in hospitalizations, although hospital numbers are not rising as quickly as infections.

Omicron may be less severe for adults, but cause more health issues for younger children, said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the FDA, to CBS News on Sunday. “It does appear now, based on a lot of experimental evidence that we’ve gotten just in the last two weeks, that this is a milder form of the coronavirus,” Gottlieb said on Face the Nation. “It appears to be more of an upper airway disease than a lower airway disease. That’s good for most Americans. The one group that that may be a problem for is very young children — toddlers — who have trouble with upper airway infections.”

