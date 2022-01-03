Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  1/5  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  1/5  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  1/5  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

Thur.  1/6  8:30 a.m.  Community Development Block Grant Annual Allocation Committee

Thur.  1/6  5 p.m.  Parks Commission

Mon.  1/10  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Tues.  1/11  8 a.m.  City Manager Search Subcommittee

Tues.  1/11  4 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  1/11  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Procedures Committee

Tues.  1/11  6 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  1/12  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  1/12  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  1/12  5 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  1/12  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Governance Committee

Wed.  1/12  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

portland maine
