Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 1/5 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 1/5 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
Thur. 1/6 8:30 a.m. Community Development Block Grant Annual Allocation Committee
Thur. 1/6 5 p.m. Parks Commission
Mon. 1/10 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Tues. 1/11 8 a.m. City Manager Search Subcommittee
Tues. 1/11 4 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 1/11 6 p.m. Charter Commission Procedures Committee
Tues. 1/11 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 1/12 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 1/12 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 1/12 5 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 1/12 6 p.m. Charter Commission Governance Committee
Wed. 1/12 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
