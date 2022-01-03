SACO — Incumbent Allen Sicard has announced his candidacy for re-election to York County Commission District 3 and will seek the Democratic nod in the June primary.

District 3 has changed a bit as a result of reapportionment, which takes place in Maine every 10 years and includes elected county offices, the Maine Legislature and the state’s congressional districts. District 3, one of five York County Commission districts, includes Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Buxton, and Hollis. Those elected to county offices serve four-year terms.

“I am proud of the work we’ve done over the last three-plus years … and I hope the voters will return me to the seat where I currently serve as vice chair,” said Sicard. In a news release announcing his bid for re-election, Sicard referred to what he described as the stabilization of the low county tax rate, and of vetting applications from sponsors seeking funds from the York County government’s share of $40 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds.

“These projects will benefit the quality of life in York County for decades to come,” he said.

The vetting process continues, and while commissioners are awaiting cost estimates for several proposed projects, some allocations have been approved by the board. Sicard noted the allocation of $1.5 million in funding for My Place Teen Center at the former St. Andre Church in Biddeford, designed to serve young people from Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, and other locales around the region.

Sicard, a lifelong Saco resident, is president of Rocky Coast Marketing. His career in advertising and marketing spans 40 years.

He earned his master’s degree in business administration from the University of New Hampshire in 2000.

Currently a board member of Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, Sicard chaired the former York County Federal Credit Union Board, (now named Atlantic FCU), which he said was a $300 million financial institution at the time. He is a former board chair of Waban, which serves developmentally challenged children and adults throughout York County. Sicard presently serves on the Thornton Academy Alumni Board as a class agent.

He is married to his wife of 40 years, Mary, an educator at Thornton Academy, and has two adult children and two grandsons.

Sicard faces a challenge in the Democratic primary. Former State Senator Justin Chenette announced his candidacy for the seat last fall.

