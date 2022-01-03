Disc golf

Dawn to dusk daily. Pineland Farms Outdoor Center, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, $5 per round, $8 all-day play. pinelandfarms.org/events/disc-golf

Mark Twain described golf as a “good walk spoiled,” but if he had been playing disc golf, he may have thought otherwise. Using a hard, round plastic disc and caged “holes,” the game requires skill and an appreciation for nature. What’s more, any attire will do. Pineland Farms has two 18-hole courses, the Patriot and Minuteman, with the latter one open all year long. If you arrive when the visitor center is closed, just stuff some cash into the honesty box at the first tee and have at it. Need to rent discs? They’re available for $1 each.

Yoga Nidra

6 p.m. Thursday. Online on Zoom Camden Public Library, free. librarycamden.org

Could you use a little more calm and centeredness in your life? Then register for a free yoga nidra class presented by Camden Public Library. You’ll find relief from post-holiday exhaustion with health and wellness coach Hester Kohl Brooks. Yoga nidra is a sleep-based meditation during which your mind will be guided to a deep state of relaxation and you’ll be led there from the coziness of your own home.

‘You Made Me Love You’

7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Through Jan. 22. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

If you’re a Judy Garland fan, you won’t want to miss “You Made Me Love You,” starring Jennine Cannizzo as Garland with pianist Charlie Grindle. The show is a cabaret-style tribute that brings to life the singer and actress who shined like few others before or after her 47 years of life. You’ll hear plenty of music and stories and see a 14-minute film about Garland. Follow the yellow brick road or, in this case, the yellow center lines along Route 1 and experience the magic for yourself as you’re led over the rainbow and into the life of a true legend.

Art exhibits opening reception

2-4 p.m. Sunday. Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

There’s a trio of new exhibits at the Maine Jewish Museum, so carve out some time to feast your eyes on all the art. “Papercuts & Tapestries: A Mother-Daughter Collaboration” features the work of the late Yehudit Shadur and her daughter Tamar Shadur. “Enter the Space” consists of works Oliver Solmitz crafted from found objects. “What We Carry” features paintings of trees, critters, flowers and birds by Hélène Farrar. Shadur, Farrar and Solmitz will all be at the reception on Sunday afternoon to talk about their work. The shows are up through Feb. 25, and the museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday.