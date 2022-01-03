Pre-order bean supper to go – Saturday, Jan. 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse,,34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Kidney and pea beans, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and a dessert bar. Call 892-9521 by Friday, Jan. 7 to reserve. Double orders, $20; single, $10.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take-out will also be available.

