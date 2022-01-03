Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank near the Hannaford supermarket on Route 1 in Yarmouth Monday morning.

The suspect fled the TD Bank at 730 Route 1 around 11 a.m. with an undisclosed amount of cash after passing a note to a teller, the Yarmouth Police Department said in a news release.

Police didn’t say whether a weapon was displayed, but there were no reports of injuries.

A surveillance photo posted on the police department’s Facebook page shows the suspect handing the note to the teller. The suspect, described as a white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build, was wearing a surgical style facemask, dark gloves, a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, police said.

An investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 846-3333.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: