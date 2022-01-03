Meet Christiane Northrup, doctor of disinformation The Yarmouth obstetrician-gynecologist was once a best-selling self-help author and regular Oprah guest. Now she promotes extreme conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and vaccines.

How Maine lost control of coronavirus and became a national hot spot With the virus raging across interior parts of the state, hospitals are already under stress as holidays, winter and the omicron variant lie ahead.

State has cited 65 businesses for violating COVID-19 rules. See where they are Two of the establishments subsequently were awarded state bailout money for which they should have been ineligible.

Voters will decide if Mainers have a constitutional right to food The Legislature approved the proposal by a two-thirds margin, but some critics worry that embedding the language in the Maine Constitution could have unintended consequences.

Three rural Maine counties now among nation’s worst for spread of COVID Franklin, Aroostook and Piscataquis, where vaccination rates are low, currently have the 4th, 5th, and 6th highest per capita new case rates in the U.S.

B&M Baked Beans leaving Portland after more than 150 years The beloved local company got its start in 1867 as the Burnham & Morrill Co., specializing in canned meats, vegetables and fish.

Prominent Maine dentist was removed from association prior to his suicide Dr. Jonathan Shenkin, 50, died by suicide on Aug. 23, a day after he lost his post on the Maine Dental Association.

Best bagels in U.S.? Look right here in Maine Food and Wine magazine includes three Maine bakeries on its list of 'The Best Bagels in America.'

Gritty new crime thriller ‘Downeast’ gives Portland an extreme closeup Shot in the Old Port and on the waterfront, the film let Maine-born actor Greg Finley realize his dream of making a movie in his home state.

Children and teens lead surge in COVID-19 cases Although younger people are at lower risk for hospitalization or death, health experts say they can still be affected and they can often be silent carriers.

Dylan Webber, ‘creative mastermind’ behind popular Portland brewery, dies at 31 Family and friends remember the co-founder and director of brewing operations at Definitive Brewing Co. as hardworking and dedicated to his craft.

Lewiston man stops brutal attack on woman along Route 302 in Bridgton A 21-year-old Bridgton man is charged with aggravated assault in the early-morning attack, which Daniel Valsecchi of Lewiston put to an end.

Portland plans to seize midtown lot using eminent domain The city, which is embroiled in a lawsuit with the developers of the failed project, is proposing to pay just $30 for the land, citing an appraisal that claims the property has a negative fair market value.

Looking to buy a camper? New or used, good luck with that There's record demand for campers and other RVs at Maine dealerships during the pandemic, and private sellers are cashing in quickly on used sales via social media sites.

Instagram blocks account of celebrity Maine doctor who spreads vaccine disinformation Dr. Christiane Northrup is one of the 'disinformation dozen' responsible for 65 percent of all COVID-19 vaccine disinformation on social media, according to a Senate report.

Here’s what you need to know about Question 1 CMP's $1 billion project has been painted both as a clean-energy link and as a scar across the Maine landscape, and some ads have made it seem to be about something other than a power transmission line.

Portland makes closures for outdoor dining permanent, eyes remake of iconic Old Port streets City Manager Jon Jennings says his staff is recommending a project to remake Wharf and Dana streets in the Old Port using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.