The most-read Press Herald stories of 2021
From COVID misinformation to rising infection rates, Maine's politics to its changing cities, here are our most-read stories for 2021.
The Yarmouth obstetrician-gynecologist was once a best-selling self-help author and regular Oprah guest. Now she promotes extreme conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and vaccines.
With the virus raging across interior parts of the state, hospitals are already under stress as holidays, winter and the omicron variant lie ahead.
Two of the establishments subsequently were awarded state bailout money for which they should have been ineligible.
The Legislature approved the proposal by a two-thirds margin, but some critics worry that embedding the language in the Maine Constitution could have unintended consequences.
Franklin, Aroostook and Piscataquis, where vaccination rates are low, currently have the 4th, 5th, and 6th highest per capita new case rates in the U.S.
The beloved local company got its start in 1867 as the Burnham & Morrill Co., specializing in canned meats, vegetables and fish.
Dr. Jonathan Shenkin, 50, died by suicide on Aug. 23, a day after he lost his post on the Maine Dental Association.
Food and Wine magazine includes three Maine bakeries on its list of 'The Best Bagels in America.'
Shot in the Old Port and on the waterfront, the film let Maine-born actor Greg Finley realize his dream of making a movie in his home state.
Although younger people are at lower risk for hospitalization or death, health experts say they can still be affected and they can often be silent carriers.
Family and friends remember the co-founder and director of brewing operations at Definitive Brewing Co. as hardworking and dedicated to his craft.
The Sanford woman and substance use disorder advocate died of an apparent overdose Saturday.
A 21-year-old Bridgton man is charged with aggravated assault in the early-morning attack, which Daniel Valsecchi of Lewiston put to an end.
The city, which is embroiled in a lawsuit with the developers of the failed project, is proposing to pay just $30 for the land, citing an appraisal that claims the property has a negative fair market value.
There's record demand for campers and other RVs at Maine dealerships during the pandemic, and private sellers are cashing in quickly on used sales via social media sites.
Dr. Christiane Northrup is one of the 'disinformation dozen' responsible for 65 percent of all COVID-19 vaccine disinformation on social media, according to a Senate report.
Matt Finch, still grieving the loss of his parents, sounds an alarm for others.
CMP's $1 billion project has been painted both as a clean-energy link and as a scar across the Maine landscape, and some ads have made it seem to be about something other than a power transmission line.
City Manager Jon Jennings says his staff is recommending a project to remake Wharf and Dana streets in the Old Port using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Plans call for turning the 100-year-old waterfront factory site into an education and technology campus that can help drive Maine's economy for the next century.
