Art
Patty Sawyer, fiber art and quilting, new artist at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit galley302.com.
Music
Jan. 7
Country Roads, 8 p.m., Skip’s Lounge, 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton. Top new country hits for a rocking night of great music, dancing, singing and fun. Free.
Ongoing
Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.
Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.
