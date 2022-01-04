The school district the includes Bonny Eagle High School, Bonny Eagle Middle School and a handful of elementary schools abruptly canceled classes Tuesday because of “transportation issues.”

School Administrative District 6 made the brief announcement in a Facebook post early Tuesday morning and also alerted parents by automated phone calls and text messages. No other information was given and the district superintendent, Paul Penna, was not immediately available for comment.

SAD 6 serves the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish and Frye Island.

Many parents commented on the Facebook post, expressing frustration that the district did not plan for a remote learning option and did not allow parents who don’t rely on buses to drop their children off at school.

While the nature of the transportation problem was not yet clear Tuesday morning, schools across the state are bracing for disruptions this week from the spread of COVID-19 following the extended winter break. Many already have been dealing with staff shortages worsened by the pandemic. Bus driver shortages have already disrupted some after-school activities and Portland has set up alternatives for its regular bus runs.

The Maine Department of Education last week modified its guidance to give schools more flexibility to bring children back to school sooner after they test positive or if they are considered a close contact. But with the virus spreading rapidly throughout the state, there are likely to be an abundance of absences, both among students and staff members.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous