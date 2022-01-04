Bull Moose, a mainstay in the state’s music retail world for over 30 years, is being sold to its employees, the company announced in a news release Tuesday.

The Maine-based music and entertainment chain operates 11 locations across Maine and New Hampshire.

With employee ownership, often known as an employee stock ownership plan or ESOP, a company’s employees own shares in the company or the right to the value of shares in the company.

Bull Moose has over 140 employees across its locations, according to the release.

Founder Brett Wickard will stay on as interim CEO and chair of the board of directors during the transition.

Wickard opened the first Bull Moose store in Brunswick in 1989 when he was a junior at Bowdoin College.

In 2013, Wickard launched Fieldstack, a retail software company that, according to the Fieldstack website, was born from his work to keep the chain growing in a changing industry

All Bull Moose locations were closed by 6 p.m, Monday for a company-wide meeting.

Bull Moose closed its Portland location in November 2020, citing an expiring lease and little foot traffic.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: