Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to list for sale a reliable, 60-year-old business, Industrial Hardware, along with its two industrial buildings on 2.52± acres at 585 Elm St., Biddeford.

Industrial Hardware opened in Maine in 1978. As a global stocking distributor of hard-to-find items, they pride themselves on helping construction, manufacturing, landscaping businesses, municipalities and everyday makers find what they need to finish or fix their unique project.

“You will find hardware from this store on major bridges, highways and even in places such as the Maine Trolley Museum, Maine’s lobster boat fleet and restored WWII tanks,” says outgoing owner Bill Dinardo. “Rarely have I been stumped. But if I don’t have it, neither does anyone else, and we always find a workaround to reach the end zone.”

Building 1 is 6,120± SF and Building 2 is 3,000± SF, for a total of 9,960± SF on site, which includes retail and upstairs office space in Building 1. Each building has its own overhead doors for loading; Building 1 has two of them. Also on site are 40± parking spaces and a highly visible pylon, which bears Industrial Hardware’s cheeky slogan: “If we don’t have it… you don’t need it!”

SALE PRICE: $2.3 million (Additional inventory available at $2 million)

Industrial Hardware at 585 Elm St. is listed by Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Cheri at 207-240-6844; [email protected] or Karen at 207-671-8808; [email protected].

