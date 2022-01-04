A former vicar with Good Shepherd Parish has been assigned to St. Anthony of Padua parish.

Effective Jan. 18, Fr. Dominic Tumusiime, AJ, has been assigned as a parochial vicar to St. Anthony of Padua Parish, which includes Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham, the summer chapel of Our Lady of Sebago in Sebago, St. Anne Church in Gorham, and St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook.

Since August of 2016, Fr. Tumusiime has served as a parochial vicar at Good Shepherd Parish, which includes Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco; St. Joseph Church, Biddeford; St. Margaret Church, Old Orchard Beach; St. Philip Church, Lyman; St. Brendan Chapel, Biddeford Pool.

Born in Rubanda, Uganda, Fr. Tumusiime was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 15, 1993. Since his ordination, he has served as a parish priest in Ethiopia; a “father in-charge” of peace and justice/gender issues for the Apostolic Vicariate of Awasa in Ethiopia; the regional secretary for the Apostles of Jesus Uganda Region; and parochial vicar and administrator at Catholic churches in Oregon. With the support of his local community, Fr. Tumusiime also helped found the Rubanda Solidarity Development Association and the Rubanda Solidarity Nursery/Primary School. Fr. Tumusiime earned a bachelor’s degree in sacred theology from the Pontificia Università Urbaniana in Rome, Italy, and in 2007, he earned a master’s degree in human development and food security from the Università Degli Studi, also in Rome.

The Apostles of Jesus missionaries serve around the world in the ministries of primary evangelization, pastoral care of the sick, and chaplaincy to college and university students. The missionary society also ministers to impoverished, abandoned, and homeless children.

