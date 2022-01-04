The other day, I ran into a friend at Hannaford. As is the norm these days, we talked about how we are dealing with COVID. I wore a mask, he didn’t – personal choice.

During our conversation, he said, “We just have to let nature take its course and establish herd immunity.” Herd immunity is something we heard a lot about when this all started – mostly from our leadership in Washington. But there will be no herd immunity from COVID, just as there is no herd immunity from the flu.

This is a virus. As long as we have people not doing their part to try to stop the virus, there will be mutations and the mutations will find a host.

The same people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID have not experienced measles, mumps, diphtheria or other illnesses that were once commonplace. Why is this? Because their parents had them vaccinated!

Their parents didn’t question what their doctors told them. Their parents also didn’t have social media with politicians, talk show hosts, etc., telling them that the people in the medical profession didn’t know what they were talking about.

Two weeks ago, at an appearance in Dallas, Donald Trump told former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly that he had been vaccinated and received a booster. The audience booed him.

If this is about your politics, get over it! I hear things like “if I get it, I get it.” That’s ridiculous! If you don’t care, protect your family and friends.

John Hackett

Kennebunk

