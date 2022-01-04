NORTH ANSON — Luke Carey scored 23 points and had 10 assists to lead the Carrabec boys basketball team to a 57-46 win over Lisbon in a Mountain Valley Conference game Tuesday night.
Joel Gehrke scored 12 points for the Cobras, who outscored the Greyhounds 18-6 in a decisive first quarter.
Levi Tibbetts scored 20 points and Mason Booker added 12 for Lisbon.
LEAVITT 53, BRUNSWICK 41: Brett Coburn scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half to lead the Hornets to the KVAC win in Brunswick.
Degan Jordan had 17 points for Leavitt (7-1).
Thomas Harvey led Brunswick (2-4) with 18 points and Quin McCaffrey had 13 points.
