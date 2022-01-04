SALES

Industrial

Restwood LLC bought a 750 SF condo at 390 US Route One, Falmouth from Lorax LLC. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

RSP Rockland LLC & Kent Farm LLC bought a 93,860 SF building at 341 Park Street, Rockland from Maine Colloids LLC. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

RSP Fireslate LLC bought a 14,000 SF building at 11 Fireslate Place, Lewiston from NuBentley, LLC. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

T&T Leasing bought a 4,459± SF commercial building at 571 Elm Street, Biddeford from 60 Industrial Drive LLC. Peter Harrington, Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Nematollah S. Sabeti bought 4,186 SF at 695 Broadway, Portland from Broadway Cove Inc. Cheri Bonawitz, Malone Commercial Brokers; Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc. bought 9,000 SF at 29 Spring Hill Road, Saco from AJR Property, LLC. James Tambone, Lincoln Property Company; Greg Hastings, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Office

Waystar Royco LLC bought 4,136 SF medical office building at 27 Mill Street, Waldoboro from Berkeley Properties, LLC. Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors; Craig Church, Keller Williams.

TB3, LLC bought 4,350 SF at 9-11 Beach Street, Saco from Knightville, LLC. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Mike Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bright Space, LLC bought 15,000 SF at 30 Long Creek Drive, South Portland from 30 Long Creek Avenue, LLC. Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group; Dan Greenstein, The Boulos Company.

Mixed-use

170 Fore Street, LLC bought a 41,861± SF development at 170 Fore Street, Portland from EssexNorth 170 Fore LLC. Joe Malone, CCIM, Jennifer Small and Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Dynamic Sun, LLC bought three units totaling 6,000± SF at the Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough from MRW Development, LLC. Daniel Greenstein, Jon Rizzo, and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Land

J.D. Duke Properties, LLC bought 1.1± AC at Post Road and Meadow Mall Road, Wells from GI Wells, LLC. Roxanne Cole, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate LLC; Chris Craig, The Dunham Group.

New Gen Estates bought a 6± AC at 289 Payne Road, Scarborough from 90A Payne Rd, LLC. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Jim Litracapes, The Bean Group.

The Kingfish Company bought 94.0± AC at 9 Dun Garvin Road, Jonesport from W.W. Wood Properties, LLC. The transaction was brokered by Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jon Rizzo of The Boulos Company.

L34 INNO, LLC bought 0.92± AC of land at the Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough from Crossroad Holdings, LLC. The transaction was brokered by Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jon Rizzo of The Boulos Company.

New Ventures, LLC bought a 3.15± AC development lot at 452 Main Street and 35, 37, 41 & 49 Seavey Street, Westbrook from RMC Properties. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Ryan Caruso of JT Leahy Real Estate.

Retail

Wood Hill Realty Associates, LLC bought a 118,422± SF shopping center at 198 Maine Mall Road, South Portland from NECG Mallside BH LLC. Mark Malone, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers; Scott Schubert of Anagnost Realty and Development.

Saco Retail Management, LLC bought a 4,308± SF retail building at 507 Main Street, Saco from 507 Main Street, LLC. Greg Boulos and Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company.

Origins Cannabis Company bought an 1,860± SF cannabis-retail store at 30 Bangor Street, Augusta from Trek Realty, LLC. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Ogunquit Beach Club, Inc. bought 8 Beach Street, York, a 72-room full-service hotel, from Two Pars, Inc. Ryan Carey and Frank Carr, Maine Realty Advisors.

Nurzynski Enterprises, LLC bought Sennebec Lake Campground at 100 Lodge Lane, Appleton from Evergreen Properties, LLC. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

G.L. Rogers & Co., Inc. bought a 29,816± SF retail building at 321 & 327 Elm Street, Biddeford from Gendron Real Estate. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Christian Stallkamp, The Boulos Company.

RSP Bridgton LLC & Shell Company LLC bought a 9,060 SF retail building at 1 Beaver Creek Farm Road, Bridgton from Beach Hill Management LLC. Ben Spencer and Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Justin Ostrowski & Donald Favreau bought The Bier Cellar, a beer and wine business with two locations at 299 Forest Avenue, Portland and 593 Main Street, Gorham from Gregory Norton. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

TB3, LLC bought a 4,350± SF retail building at 9-11 Beach Street, Saco from Knightville, LLC. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Company.

LEASES

Industrial

Dynamics 2K leased 30,533± SF at 777 Main Street, Lewiston from FPAK-ME LLC. Frank Carr, Maine Realty Advisors.

Paradigm Windows renewed their lease of 109,589± SF at 56 Milliken Street, Portland, from 56 Milliken, LLC. Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Barber Foods leased 91,036± SF at 56 Milliken Street, Portland, from 56 Milliken, LLC. Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Bite Into Maine leased 3,416± SF at 31 Diamond Street, Portland from 31 Diamond Street, LLC. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton, The Dunham Group.

Bayside Furniture Repair & Upholstery leased 1,500± SF at 170 John Roberts Road South Portland from the Carbo Company. Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company.

Puritan Medical leased 6,312± SF at 18 Elm Plaza, Waterville from Waterville Shopping Trust. Charlie Craig, The Dunham Group.

Signsmith LLC leased 2,500± SF at 59 Sanford Road, Unit 8, Gorham from Hampstead Associates, LLC. Cameron Foster, Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

LePage Bakeries Park Street, LLC leased 4,500 SF at 18 Willey Road, Saco from ASR Property, LLC. Greg Hastings, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Office

Maine Inside Out leased 1,584± SF at 168 Lisbon Street, Lewiston from EAT Holdings at Lisbon Street, LLC. Craig Church and Dustin Boutin, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Scot Jalbert, Brookewood Realty.

Committee to Elect Jared Golden leased 4,600± SF at 160 Lisbon Street, Lewiston from EAT Holdings at Lisbon Street, LLC. Craig Church and Dustin Boutin, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Rumford Capital Group leased 738± SF of office space at 100 Commercial Street, Portland from Soley Wharf. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Romano, The Boulos Company.

Judith LLC leased 943± SF at 75 Market Street, Portland from Wholly Cow LLC. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Kevin Moquin renewed his lease of 150± SF of office space at 1 Union Street, Portland from 237 Commercial Street, LLC. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Peter Moore renewed his lease of 787± SF of office space at 1 Union Street, Portland from 237 Commercial Street, LLC. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Ovation renewed its lease of 2,394± SF of office space at 1 Union Street, Portland from 237 Commercial Street, LLC. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Casco Bay Law LLC renewed its lease of 730± SF of office space at 1 Union Street, Portland from 237 Commercial Street LLC. Brokered by John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Wheelden Co. LLC renewed its lease of 1,174± SF of woodworking space at Dana Warp Mill, 90 Bridge Street, Westbrook from Dana Warp Mill LLC. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Miller Law & Mediation leased 3,641± SF of office space at 66 Pearl Street, Portland from Leader Properties. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tom Moulton, The Dunham Group.

Veteran Evaluations of New England leased 2,580± SF of office space at One Cumberland Place, Bangor from MRM Bangor LLC. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

First American Title Insurance Co. renewed their lease of 3,139± SF of office space at 707 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland from Second Portland Limited Partnership. Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers; Craig Young, CCIM, The Boulos Company.

HHMPS Group subleased 2,789± SF of office space at 100 Middle Street, Portland from sub-landlord BerryDunn. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Wildwood Medicine leased 2,400± SF of medical space at 16 Northbrook Drive, Falmouth from Goldmac Realty, LLC. Jessica Estes and Claire Richardson, The Boulos Company; Paul Goldstein, Goldmac Realty, LLC.

Protein Foundation leased 1,065± SF of office space at 85 Exchange Street, Portland from Top of Exchange, LLC. Chris Romano, The Boulos Company.; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Rumford Capital Group leased 738± SF of office space at 100 Commercial Street, Portland from Soley Wharf, LLC. Chris Romano, The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Treetop Management leased 1,015± SF at 72 Main Street, Livermore Falls from 3 Labs LLC. Ben Spencer, Maine Realty Advisors.

The Tate Ficker Insurance Agency, LLC leased 2,900 SF of office space at 251 US Route 1, Falmouth from Falmouth Center, LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Alan Estes leased 500 SF at 1 Dana Street, Portland from One Dana, LLC. Jack Orne & Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC

Ameriprise Holdings, Inc. renewed their lease of 10,949± SF at Two Portland Square, Portland, from North River IV, LLC. Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Spectrum Northeast, LLC renewed their lease of 5,722± SF at 340 Cumberland Avenue, Portland from Sweetwater Partners, Inc. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Joseph Porta of Porta & Company.

Clay Consulting LLC leased 3,080 SF at 51 US Route One, Scarborough from Nonesuch River Plaza, LLC. Brandon Mitchell and Chris Craig, The Dunham Group.

Derek Huot & Peter Hanson leased 2,184 SF at 190 Main Street, Saco from Deering Block Properties, LLC . Chris Craig, The Dunham Group.

Intermed renewed their lease for 3,496± SF at 100 Foden Road, South Portland from Bernan LLC. Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Michael Caiazzo leased 1,071 SF at 360 US Route One, Yarmouth from 22 Bishop LLC. Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

Retail

Stars & Stripes Brewery leased 2,554± SF at 3 Spring Street, Portland from Six City Center, LLC. John Doyon and Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Back in Motion Physical Therapy, LLC leased 2,700± SF at Dunstan Village, 707 US Route One, Scarborough from Dunstan Properties, LLC. Michael Anderson and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Shirward Punches, CARR.

Low Income Housing Co. renewed their lease of 3,684± at One Portland Square, Portland from North River IV, LLC. The transaction was brokered by Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Bayside Bark leased 4,548± SF at 31 Diamond Street, Portland from 31 Diamond Street, LLC. : John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton, The Dunham Group.

Bread and Friends, LLC leased 2,996± SF at 505 Fore Street, Portland from Casco View Holdings III, LLC. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

Farmhouse Floral by Estabrook’s leased 1,344± SF at 33 Yarmouth Crossing, Yarmouth from 33 NexGen, LLC. Jessica Estes and Claire Richardson, The Boulos Company.

Sarah Schley leased 750± SF at 9 Union Street, Portland from Deering Avenue Associates, Inc. Michael Cobb II, Colliers International; Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Bread & Friends leased 2,996 SF of restaurant space at 505 Fore Street, Portland from Casco View Holdings III LLC, ME. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company; Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Western Maine Machine leased 1,950± SF of retail space at 426 US Route One, Scarborough from NKB Properties LLC. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Peter Gwilym, Porta & Company.

425 Fore St Suite 500 LLC leased 1,592± SF of retail space at 425 Fore Street, Portland from Cow Plaza Garage LLC. Joe Malone, CCIM, Jennifer Small and Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Calvary Chapel Greater Portland leased 7,000± SF at 1041 Brighton Avenue, Portland from The All American Family, LLC. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

The Hair Garden leased 2,654± SF of salon space at 180 Main Street, Biddeford from 4A Property LLC. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Kim Veilleux, Porta & Company.

Rent-A-Center renewed its 3,750± SF retail lease at 15 Starrett Drive, Belfast with RSP Belfast LLC. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

