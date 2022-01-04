Former Red Sox pitcher and Massachusetts native Jim Corsi has died at 60 after battling stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer, his friend Steve Burton of WBZ-TV in Boston tweeted Tuesday morning.

Burton wrote that Corsi died “peacefully overnight with his family by his side.”

Corsi shared his terminal cancer diagnosis in an interview with Burton that aired Sunday.

“I’m at peace,” Corsi told Burton. “I know if I die, I’m going to a better place. That’s the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody I’ll leave behind.”

Corsi pitched 10 seasons in the majors for the Athletics, Astros, Marlins and Orioles. He posted a 3.25 ERA in 368 outings (one start). He pitched for Boston from 1997-99, recording a 3.35 ERA in 134 outings (147 2/3 innings).

The Red Sox acknowledged Corsi’s passing Tuesday.

“We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” said team president & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. … We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.”

During his interview with Burton, Corsi urged the public to receive routine colonoscopies.

“I made a mistake when I was younger. Not getting a colonoscopy,” he said. “Should have done it. If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete. I thought I was invincible, you know what I mean, strong. And you’re not. Cancer is not prejudiced to anybody.”

CARDINALS: The St. Louis Cardinals have canceled their annual winter warmup promotional event because of Major League Baseball’s lockout.

The event, which was scheduled for Jan. 15-17, features players. MLB locked out the players’ association following the expiration of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.

“The winter warmup is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III said in a statement Tuesday.

Lawyers for MLB and the union have not met to discuss central economic issues since the lockout began. Players are scheduled to report for spring training on Feb. 16, leaving a little over a month for an agreement that would allow for a timely start.