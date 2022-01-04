While Jayson Tatum’s bout with COVID-19 last season was well-chronicled – from his on-court struggles to saying he needed to use an inhaler – his second bout with the virus doesn’t appear to be as strenuous.

UP NEXT WHO: San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NBCSB

Tatum practiced Tuesday, getting in a final tune-up before his return from a four-game absence. The All-Star has been in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, last playing on Christmas Day against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This time, though, Tatum said he isn’t feeling the aftereffects of the virus as much.

“It kind of felt like the first go-round when I had it last year, how tough that was and everything like that,” Tatum said Tuesday. “But I feel a lot better with everything. My quarantine was shorter, my body feels a lot better, comparing my first couple of days back practicing than last year when I first came back. So that’s a positive sign and positive way to look at it.”

Tatum, who confirmed before the season he’s vaccinated, said he wasn’t exactly puzzled when he tested positive after Christmas. He pointed to the growing number of positive cases in the league, saying there’s always a risk playing during the pandemic. The Celtics themselves have seen plenty of disruption. The majority of their roster has been in health and safety protocols at some point this season.

Boston Coach Ime Udoka said Tatum was cleared to play in Sunday’s win over the Magic, but he was a game-time decision because of conditioning reasons. That’s a solid step, especially considering Tatum is near the top of the league in minutes played this season.

The workload has been heavy for Tatum, who had played in all of the Celtics games before his stint on the injury report. Boston went 2-2 without Tatum.

“He’s played quite a few (minutes) this year, higher than we’d like at times, and I think we can settle him back into the rotation,” Udoka said of Tatum. “Not only coming out of COVID, but also with the bodies that we have back and the full complement of players. We don’t have to have him play as long as stretches or as many minutes in general.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous