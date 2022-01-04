CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out the season finale against Cincinnati so he can undergo shoulder surgery.

Mayfield, who has played with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder most of the season, was sacked nine times in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Afterward, he said he would consider not playing against the AFC North champion Bengals.

Coach Kevin Stefanski began his news conference by announcing that Mayfield and the team decided that the best option for him was to get the operation now so he has more time to recover ahead of next season.

“Obviously frustrating for him, but we felt this was the best thing for him right now,” Stefanski said.

The surgery is still being scheduled, Stefanski said.

Stefanski said he trusted the information he got from the team’s medical staff all season in continuing to play Mayfield, who struggled with inaccuracy and never found a rhythm with Cleveland’s offense.

Mayfield played with a harness on his shoulder, which affected his ability to throw. He was determined to keep playing despite the injuries. The 26-year-old threw six interceptions in his final two games.

WASHINGTON: Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2 and that it will not be the Wolves or RedWolves. Commanders, Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Sentinels, Defenders, Red Hogs, Presidents and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were among the other finalists.

“We are on the brink of starting a new chapter, but our history, our legacy cannot be lost along the way,” team president Jason Wright said in an episode of the team-produced show “Making the Brand.” “Now, more than ever, it’s important that we stay connected to our roots. We understand the importance of choosing a meaningful name: one that will anchor the team for the next 90 years and beyond.”

Wright said the decision was made not to go with Wolves or RedWolves because of trademarks held by other organizations. Those possibilities were popular among Washington fans. The new helmets and uniforms will feature the franchise’s signature burgundy-and-gold colors, with three stars on the collar and stripes on the shoulders of otherwise plain jerseys.

