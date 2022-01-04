SCARBOROUGH – Mrs. Althea Day Blackie, 92, of Scarborough, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Born on March 29, 1929 in Cornish. Althea was the daughter of Wilbur and Rebecca Day of Cornish. Althea worked as an operator for the New England Telephone company, rising to the position of Chief operator before marrying Dale J. Blackie Sr. Dale and Althea moved to Scarborough, where they owned and ran Moosehead Motel, along with owning a couple of small apartment buildings.

She is predeceased by her husband, Dale Blackie Sr.; and her oldest son, Dale Blackie Jr.

She is survived by her son Mark, and his wife, Carol; as well as her three grandchildren, Sabrina, Stephen and Sara.

We want to thank the Gosnell house for the care and compassion they provided Althea and her family at a difficult time. A graveside service in Cornish will be held at a future date.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

