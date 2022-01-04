BUXTON – Calvin Duane Libby, passed on Christmas Eve of natural causes. He was 89.Calvin was born in Portland, to Violet Bean and Maurice Libby and was raised in Portland and in Buxton.Calvin enjoyed sports and competition over the course of his lifetime, setting several records in Central York County High School Track and Field in 1950. His affinity for physical fitness continued throughout his life as he enjoyed running, skiing, and hunting. He also loved biking and would regularly peddle 15 to 20 miles several times a week up until his late eighties. He especially liked to delight people with his ability to ride the bike backwards while sitting on the handle bars.Calvin began working at Central Maine Power in 1950 and worked there for 42 years until his retirement. He took great pride in showing people the electrical lines he set up all around southern Maine. He maintained communication w/ CMP leadership after retirement offering his input and ideas.Calvin built a camp in 1963 near Sugarloaf Mountain which was enjoyed by his family and friends until he sold it last year. He built his home in Buxton in 1997 and took great pride in beautifying and maintaining it.Calvin was a lifetime Masonic member and an avid Cribbage player. He cherished his many trips to Reno, Nev. where he competed in The World’s Largest Cribbage Tournament. His bible was the Cribbage book of possible plays. He could count his and his opponent’s score in the blink of an eye.Calvin was focused on healthy living throughout his life. Those who knew him were well-versed in the homeopathic arthritic remedy of Gin and Raisins. He was an avid fan of local high school sports including Bonny Eagle and Gorham. He followed New England professional sports as well as PGA golf. In his later years he volunteered at the Buxton Food Co-Op where he made many friends and regaled them with interesting stories.Calvin had four children and was predeceased by Cary Libby, Catherine Libby Eldridge, and Craig Libby. He is survived by daughter Gretchen Libby (San Rafael, Calif.), daughter-in-law Joanna Troiano; grandchildren Melissa Libby Goodine and husband Andy, Brittany Libby, and Alexander Anastassiou; as well as great-grandsons, Aiden and Leo. He is also survived by his brother, Stanley Libby and wife Claudia; nephew Chris Libby, and niece Stephanie Libby Harfoush and husband Dan; Calvin’s longtime partner, Polly Hawkins, her children, Greg Hawkins, Matt Hawkins, Kristin Wentworth, and their families were very important in his life til the end.Funeral services will be held in the spring and will be announced in a future service announcement.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, website, http://www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers donations may be made to theBuxton Food Co-Op,262 Haines Meadow Rd.,Buxton, ME 04093

