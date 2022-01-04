David John Witwicki Sr. 1958 – 2021 BOWDOIN – David John Witwicki Sr., 86, died at Winship Green in Bath on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. He was born March 5, 1935 in Salem, Mass. He was the son of John and Arlene Burrell Witwicki. He married Jacqueline Litchfield on Oct. 14, 1958. Jacqueline “Jackie” passed away Nov. 11, 2019. David was a U.S. Korean War Air Force veteran. After serving his country, he dedicated his life to law enforcement. He retired as sergeant from the Peabody, Mass. Police Department in 1985 after 25 years. He always had a story to tell being a police officer with his partner George. He was the City’s first Public Safety Official and a member of the Color Guard. His love for baseball lead him to the Peabody Policemen Softball team. After retiring from law enforcement, David and Jackie moved to Boothbay where they owned and operated the Boothbay Rest Home for 25 years. They always enjoyed traveling with their children, when they were younger, and later traveled around the U.S. in their motorhome. One of their favorite trips was a Cruise to Alaska. David enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed talking and having conversations about the military, being a police officer and his family. He also enjoyed wood carving, painting, and a good cigar. David is predeceased by his wife; and his son, Stephen Witwicki. He is survived by three sons, David Jr. “Chuck” and his wife Therese of Danvers, Mass., Peter Witwicki of Bristol, Judd “Chip” and wife Heather of Bowdoin, and a daughter, Donna Mambuca and her husband Steven of Laconia, N.H.; a stepbrother, Sam Merson of Washington D.C., and a stepsister, Nancy McGuire of Peabody, Mass.; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 with Military Honors at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at http://www.stjudes.org.

Guest Book