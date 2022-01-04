FREEPORT – Denise Soule Cassidy, 72, of Yarmouth, died on Dec. 27, 2021, after a period of declining health. She was born in Winchester, Mass. on August 31, 1949, the only child of Lawrence W. and Jean H. (Fenton) Soule. Denise graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1967 and from Westbrook Jr. College in 1969 and then attended classes at the University of Southern Maine. She worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield for over 30 years.Denise was an adventurous, generous, and kind soul who enjoyed travel around the world and made friends wherever she went. Her photographs captured the beauty of the world and the diverse people she encountered. Throughout her life, Denise maintained and nurtured deep friendships and had a way of making everyone feel special. This love was also extended to the world of cats. She and her husband Jim were champions of cats, rescued, and fostered numerous cats over the years loving each one deeply. In the 1990s Denise started a State Licensed Nonprofit Homeless Cat Project USA/Greece. She collaborated on two books about cats. One with Christie Jennings about the whimsical story of Persnickety and another with Gerri Ann Eastment about two Greek abandoned cats, Pericles and Philomina.Denise loved enjoying a glass of red wine and pizza at Pat’s Pizza with a good friend and breakfast with the gang at Toddy Brook in North Yarmouth. Denise’s infectious laugh and sheer delight were a joy to be around.She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, James “Jim” Cassidy.All that knew her would like to thank the staff at Bay Square in Yarmouth and Hawthorn House in Freeport for the exemplary care she received. Additionally, Randy at Compassus Hospice was a steady beacon of compassion throughout her last journey.A graveside service will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Denise’s online memorial.

