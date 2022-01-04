SCARBOROUGH – Dr. Howard C. Jackson passed away Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021.

He was a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono where he earned an M.S. in chemical engineering. While in college he met his wife Nan Gray on a blind date which led to 60 years of happy marriage.

Howard found work with the Great Northern Paper company in Millinocket. He later made a life changing decision to switch careers. Howard enrolled in Dentistry school at SUNY Buffalo and found an opportunity to open an office in the then growing town of Scarborough. In 1972, Howard and his family, which then included his son, Mark Jackson, moved to their home in Scarborough.

His community involvement extended far beyond dentistry with participation in the Rotary club as President and the Gov. William King Masonic Lodge. He served professionally on both the Maine Board of Dental Examiners and the National Board of Dental Examiners well into his retirement.

Howard retired in 1997 and spent summers at his camp in Stoneham and winters in Englewood, Fla. He also volunteered extensively with Habitat for Humanity building homes in Appalachia.

Howard is survived by his son, Mark Jackson; and grandchildren Seth and Morgan Jackson of Scarborough.

Visiting Hours will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough.

