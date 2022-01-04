SOUTH PARIS – James Edward Hunter, 86, of South Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 with family by his side. James was born June 9, 1935 In Portland, a son of the late Elmer Clinton Hunter and Esther Katherine Skillin. He was a graduate of Deering High School as the member of class of 1954. He married his High School sweetheart Marietta Quimby Loomis on July 28, 1956.

James worked for Trailways Bus Company, Retired from the Army National Guard and retired from the State as a correctional officer. James was also a Masonic member.

James is survived by his sisters Annetta Roy of Florida and sister Judith Hunter of Brewer; three children, Lois E. Furfey of Durham, Candace S. Miller and her husband Daniel F. Miller of Freeport and James E. Hunter and his wife Adela Hunter of Bath; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

James was predeceased by his loving wife, Marietta L. Hunter; four siblings, Robert Hunter, George Hunter, Donald Hunter and Doris Cregol; and two children, Sally A. Hunter and Alyson J. Hunter.

A private family service will be held in the spring.

Guest Book