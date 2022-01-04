SCARBOROUGH – Janet Marie (Williams) Gilbert of Scarborough, passed unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center in Portland on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the age of 73.

Janet was born in April of 1948 in Portland, to Philip Thomas and Arline Parker Williams. She grew up in Cape Elizabeth with her four brothers, Thomas, Stephen, Robert, and Neil. As a young woman, Janet studied in Maine Medical Center’s Radiologic Technician program, received her certificate in 1967, and began her career with Maine Medical Center. Afterward, she moved on to work at Spurwink Medical Center in Cape Elizabeth straight through until her retirement.

In 1967, Janet met Stanley Gilbert, who had just returned from service in the Army. They wed in the summer of 1968, moved to South Portland, had three children, Kevin, Krista and Eric, and enjoyed life among family and friends that were like family there for 50 years. After retirement, Janet and Stan moved to Scarborough and celebrated 53 years of marriage this past August.

She lived a quiet and happy life, loving her children and family without limits. More than on occasion, she could be found enjoying a sip or four of coffee brandy and skim milk, solving the world’s problems at her cherished “round table,” or watching the sunset at family camps on the New Meadow’s River and Little Sebago Lake. As family was Janet’s most beloved pastime, she spent 364 days each year awaiting the more-than-40-years-running annual family Labor Day reunion, where she was feverishly dedicated to her assignment of collecting lobster order money down to the penny. Her greatest pride was her children and three grandchildren, Brannon, Anna, and Charlie, whom she spent countless hours carting around, watching on the cold, rainy, or sweltering hot athletic field sidelines, and in recent years, texting. The last gift she received days ago at Christmas was the sixteenth annual, often chaotically created yet always expected, canvas print of her grandchildren, which was hung in place just the day before her passing. Janet was an avid collector of all things lighthouses – perfectly fitting, as her own light shone bright and guided quietly without attracting attention.

Janet is survived and missed by her loving husband, Stanley Morrill Gilbert of Scarborough; son Kevin Gilbert, his wife Karyn and their son Brannon of Gray; son Eric Gilbert, wife Jami, their daughter Anna and son Charlie of Gray; brother Stephen Williams and wife Sharon of Gorham, sister-in-law Judy Williams of Connecticut, sister-in-law Jean Williams of Scarborough, brother Neil Williams and wife Sally of Cumberland and Florida; and a long list of sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and close friends whom she treated like her own children and family.

Janet is preceded in death by her daughter, Krista Marie; her older brother Thomas Williams and younger brother, Robert Williams; her niece and angel Raelyn Williams Reny; and her parents, Philip and Arline Williams.

A mass is scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Holy Cross Church in South Portland with a reception to follow nearby at Centerboard Yacht Club in South Portland. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Janet’s life. (Please note that all guests must wear masks at Holy Cross Church and non-vaccinated guests at Centerboard Yacht Club).

The family would like to thank everyone for the abundant messages of love and comfort and offers for support.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Maine Children’s Cancer Program and Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, both charities close to Janet’s and her family’s hearts.

