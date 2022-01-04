John E. Huston 1947 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM – John E. Huston, 74 , died at his home on Thursday Dec. 29, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born in Lewiston on August 29, 1947 a son of Carroll and Madeline Bean Huston. He attended and graduated from Lisbon Falls High School in 1965. He married Deborah Berry on Dec. 4, 1982 in Topsham. He was a self-employed contractor his entire life. In his spare time he loved being in the outdoors, camping or hunting. He enjoyed running his Sugar House, and especially treasured his time with his family. He was predeceased by four brothers, Donald Huston, George Huston, Tom Huston, Carroll Huston, three sisters, Linda Pulk, Marjorie Huston, Bev Lemieux. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Huston of Bowdoinham; two sons, John Bamford of Bowdoin, Jeremy Huston of Brunswick, a daughter, Catina Reed of McClure, Pa.; a brother, Norman Lamphere of Lisbon Falls, three sisters, Gwen Stebbins of Lisbon Falls, Donna Pelky of Lisbon Falls, Doreen Harrington of Gorham; five grandchildren, Ashley Reed, Nickolas Beaulieu and wife Logan, Hunter Reed, Leala Bamford; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contribution can be made to The ALS Association P.O. Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022 (als.org)

