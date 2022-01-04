COLUMBIA, S.C. – Judith “Judy” Small, 91, of Chicago, died on Dec. 29, 2021 in Columbia, S.C.

A graveside service was held at Temple Beth El Cemetery in Portland on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m.

Judy was born in Chicago to Charles and Rose Ban, of blessed memory, on Nov. 17, 1930. She attended Marshall High School in Chicago and then the University of Illinois. She earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology at the University of Illinois and practiced her profession in Chicago area schools, a medical clinic, and private work. In 1967, Judith was appointed to the faculty at the University of Texas in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology. She trained students and did demonstration therapy. In 1973, Judy received a Doctor of Philosophy degree at the University of Florida where she served as a research assistant and as a staff therapist in the University’s Mental Health Clinic.

In June 1974, Judy married Linwood Small in the presence of family and friends beside Redwater Lake, near Gainesville, Fla. In August 1974, she and Linwood moved to Columbia, S.C., where she obtained worked as a staff psychologist at the University of South Carolina. There she counseled students and faculty, trained psychology interns, conducted group hypnosis sessions, taught counseling courses, and engaged in other University-related activities. She also opened a private practice in psychology and built a reputation as a wise and skillful therapist. She retired from the University in 1999 and closed her private practice in 2006.

Judy loved traveling and she and Linwood traveled almost every year during their working years. They made many trips in their motor home to the Western United States and they also spent time in the Eastern United States and Canadian provinces. By the time they stopped traveling, they had set foot in all 50 states, the Canadian provinces that border the United States, several European and Middle Eastern countries, and almost all, if not all, the state parks of Florida.

Judy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Linwood Small; and her three children, Steven Hasterok, Pamela Hasterok (Don Lindley), and Rod Hasterok (Renee Sevy-Hasterok); seven grandchildren, David and Matthew Fulmer, Lauren and Troy Hasterok, Julia Roth (Alex), Alex Sevy (Mildred), and Shane Sevy; and two great-grandchildren, Joy Fulmer and Olivia Sevy.

She is preceded in death by her siblings Philip Ban (z”l), Anna Goldenson (z”l), Florence “Dolly” Phillips (z”l), and Frances Korn (z”l).

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Prisma Health Hospice of South Carolina.

“Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly…

“Blackbird fly, blackbird fly….”

–The Beatles, and as performed by The King’s Singers

Memorial donations may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, S.C. or Congregation Beth Shalom in Columbia, S.C. or Temple Beth El Portland.

