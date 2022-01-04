EAST BALDWIN – Kenneth Donald Fuller, 77, of East Baldwin passed away on Friday Dec. 24, 2021. He was born in Portland on Dec. 13, 1944, son of the late Evelyn (Meserve) Fuller and Forrest Fuller, Jr.

Raised in Scarborough on his family’s farm. Farming, working hard, growing crops, tending to animals were his greatest passions. On April 24, 1965, he married the love of his life, Cheryl Carver. Instilling love of farming, family values, family traditions and fierce work ethic in his children and grandchildren are Ken’s greatest gift to his family. Ken’s love for his family was at the heart of everything he would do, he was known for his loyalty to those he loved, and this went double for Richard Spencer, who he considered is lifelong best friend and brother.

Ken worked various jobs including welding, driving dump trucks, and other large equipment. In 1971, he went to work for Central Maine Power retiring in 1995. He was also a logger, owned skidders, pulp trucks, bulldozers, and excavators. He had a sawmill and milled boards for barns, sheds, and homes and would use the boards to make fish boxes he sold to commercial fishermen. Through the years Ken continued to work on the family farm with his parents and when he retired, Ken purchased his beloved family farm from his mother in hopes of being a full-time farmer. Those dreams took a different turn in 1996 when the family farm was lost to him after a lengthy family court battle. Devastated by the loss, but never one to stay down long, he and Cheryl made a new life and farm in North Saco, where they continued their farm and family life together until 2014 when Cheryl passed away. In 2018 Ken moved to East Baldwin to farm alongside his sons. Ken continued to be a devoted steward of the family farm (land trust) making sure the fields were hayed every year until he died.

Ken is survived by his four children, daughter Becky (Frappier) and her husband Craig of Dayton, daughter Julie of East Baldwin, son Wayne and his wife Jaime of East Baldwin, son Robert Sr., and his wife Wendy Urquhart of Saco; grandchildren Tim and his wife Justine, Ben and his wife Laura, Rachel, Steph, Cassidy, Robert Jr., Wayne Jr., Evelyn, Olivia, Aaron, James, and Jordan; great-grandchildren Caylee, Tessa, Lincoln, Bentley, Eva, and Emmalena. Ken is also survived by many Carver and Fuller nieces and nephews that he adored.

