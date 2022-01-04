OLD ORCHARD BEACH – On Dec. 27, 2021 Lois A. Brown, 86, a resident of Old Orchard Beach, passed away peacefully at the home she shared with her son Daniel after a period of declining health.

She was born in Woburn, Mass. in 1935 and was raised in Burlington, Mass. In 1957, Lois married Orrin J. Robinson and together they raised seven children in Chelmsford, Mass. and Lincoln, N.H. Lois retired in 2002 and moved to Old Orchard Beach where her brother, Richard and sister, Jane lived.

She made the most of her retirement enjoying the beach and the Old Orchard community and the Red Hat Society. Lois was extremely fortunate to be cared for by her son Daniel in her final years allowing her to remain at home despite the worsening effects of dementia and seizures.

There will be visiting hours, followed by a celebration of life 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco. Participation is welcome in person with masks or by Zoom.

For life story, condolences, and Zoom info, please visit the memorial page at http://www.dcpate.com

