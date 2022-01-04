Louise Lachance Saindon 1927 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Louise Lachance Saindon, 94, passed away peacefully at Hawthorne House in Freeport on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. She was born on August 30, 1927 to Emery and Edwidge Lachance of Topsham and graduated from St. John’s School and Brunswick High School. During her school years, she enjoyed playing tennis, ice skating, swimming, skiing, and playing the violin. She married her husband of more than 50 years, Rudy Saindon, after he returned from serving in the Navy during WWII. She went on to help him as he ran his grocery store, Rudy’s Superette, on Pleasant Street in Brunswick for many years. Louise also supported their two daughters in their many school activities. Bilingual in French and English, she was a communicant of All Saints Parish and was active in the Daughters of Isabella. She also enjoyed traveling, including visiting family members in New York City, California, Alabama and Vienna, Austria. She loved having conversations with friends and watching good movies. Always a strong swimmer, she continued to enjoy swimming well into her 80s. Louise is survived by her daughter, Maureen Robb and her husband John of Franklin County, Va., her daughter, Gail DeWitt of Foley, Ala.; and nine nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; her brother, Leo and sister-in-law Joan LaChance, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marguerite and Frank Surry, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Albert and Priscilla Saindon. A funeral mass will be said in the spring on a date to be determined. The family would also like to thank Hawthorne House and Beacon Hospice for their care. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

