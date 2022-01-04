WESTBROOK – Mary Jean (Robinson) Rossi, peacefully passed away Dec. 27, 2021 surrounded by those who loved her most. Mary was born Dec. 2, 1939 in Portsmouth, N.H. to Mary Lillian Robinson, nee Arsenault and Carroll A. Robinson.

Mary graduated in 1958 from Deering High School and followed in her dad’s footsteps taking a job at the American Can Company, where she learned to operate machinery which then prepared her for her work a few years later at S. D. Warren Company. Over the years Mary had many jobs at places such as Valles Steak House, Granite Title Services and Stewart Title of New England, from where she retired in 2005.

Mary made lifelong friends wherever she went. She was a loving, giving and caring human being. She especially loved the outdoors. Many times she could be seen speeding up the road to camp on her motorcycle, spending family time on First Roach Pond in Kokadjo, as well as many fun times with friends at Panther Pond and Otter Pond in New Hampshire.

Mary is survived by the love and light of her life, her son, Joseph R. Rossi Jr. and his wife Debra Jarrett Rossi. Joe had the honor of caring for his mother, easing her transition into eternity. A gift he will cherish forever. Mary is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; and long – time companion, Wanda Jessee O’Rourke; as well as “adopted” children and many, many friends who love her dearly.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; and only brother, Carroll A. Robinson Jr. “Sonny” and several much – loved dogs.

Visiting hours will be held at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St. Westbrook on Jan. 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

On Jan. 10 at 11 a.m., a funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew’s Church, 70 Western Ave., Hampden, (procession line-up at Brookings-Smith Funeral Home, 44 Western Ave., Hampden, at 10 a.m.); immediately followed by a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine in Mary’s name.

