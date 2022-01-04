BEVERLY, Mass. – Ms. Ashley M. Russell, 37, of Beverly, Mass., formerly of Salem, Mass., and Auburn, Maine, beloved wife of Grant Kellner, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, Mass., following a courageous battle with breast cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Salem, Mass., she was the daughter of Leigh St. Pierre-Tribuno and John Russell. She was raised and educated in Salem, Mass. and Auburn, Maine and was a graduate of Edward Little High School. Ashley continued her education and received an Associate’s Degree from North Shore Community College.

Her entrepreneurial spirit and her love for animals were her passions. She turned her passion into a business, being one of the founding members and owner of Natural Paw Doggie Day Care of Ipswich, Mass. She provided a loving, safe environment for the pets left in her care, as she treated each as if they were her own. Ashley belonged to Save the Sato Project, a charity that rescued dogs in Puerto Rico and sent them to shelters were they could find their forever homes and a few even found their way to Ashley’s home.

A loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, her love for animals was only surpassed by the love for her family. She was an amazing mom to her beloved son, Griffin. She was truly happiest when spending time with him and watching him grow and delighted in the milestones he accomplished. Ashley was in perpetual motion; she was never still. There was always a project, activity or cause that she was involved with. Whether she was sewing, and raising her chickens, much to the chagrin of her family and neighbors, or working in her garden, a perfectionist at heart, Ashley was constantly looking for ways to make something better. Continuously ready for the next adventure, she loved travelling with her husband, family and friends. Her outgoing personality afforded her many opportunities to make new friends as she would literally talk to anyone. She made friends where ever she went and fostered those relationships for years.

Ashley will be forever remembered for her brilliant smile that lit up any room, her love of family, her passion for animals, and deeply missed by those she loved and loved her.

Surviving Ashley, in addition to her husband, Grant and her parents, Leigh of Auburn, and John of Salem, Mass., is her son, Griffin Kellner of Beverly, Mass.; her sisters Jessica Russell and her husband, Ben of Salem, Mass., Elizabeth Bouchard of Salem, Mass., and Erin Gilroy and her husband, Nick of Denver, Colo.; her niece, Eleanor Russell of Salem, Mass.; her maternal grandmother, Mary St. Pierre of Salem, Mass.; her stepmother, Leslie Russell of Salem, Mass., stepfathers Craig Tribuno of Auburn, and Stephen Bouchard of Auburn; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service which will be held in O’Donnell Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 84 Washington Square (at Salem Common) Salem, Mass., on Friday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m., with the first hour being reserved for extended family. All attendees are required to wear face coverings. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit http://www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ashley’s memory to The Sato Project,

130 Water St.,

Brooklyn, NY 11201

or to a cancer awareness charity of your choice.

Guest Book