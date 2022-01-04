Nancy L. Noyd 1932 – 2021 BATH – Nancy L. Noyd, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Dec. 31, 2021 at home in Bath. Nancy was born in Boston, Massachusetts on Feb. 13, 1932, the daughter of Fred and Florence Hurst. After graduating from Weymouth High School, she attended Pierce Secretarial School. Throughout her career, she worked as an administrative assistant at various insurance and publishing companies as well as serving as a church secretary at numerous churches. On Sept. 8, 1951, she wed Kenneth H. Noyd and had just celebrated 70 years of marriage this past fall. She was an avid volunteer at local hospitals, libraries and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, bird watching and the Red Sox, but she especially enjoyed visits from her family. Nancy was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Allan. She is survived by her husband; and her three children, daughter Deborah Muise and her husband, Jeffrey, of Phippsburg, son Robert Noyd and his wife, Susan, of Monument, Colo., and son John Noyd and his wife, Pamela, of Madison, Wis.; as well as five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will hold a celebration of life in the spring. To share a memory of Nancy or leave the family online condolences, please visit http://www.FuneralAlternatives.net . Donations can be made in Nancy’s memory to the United Methodist Church of Bath.

