Mid-Week Music has revised its mini-series of Beatles-related music at Town House School in Kennebunkport.

Kennebunk musicians and avowed Beatles freaks Dana Pearson and Andy MacLeod will perform six concerts, with shows featuring exclusively music sung either by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, or George Harrison while in the Beatles or during their solo careers. And yes, there will be a few Ringo tunes thrown into the mix.

The series was originally slated to begin Jan. 12 with a show of McCartney songs; however, conditions on the ground have led to that being rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at with an encore matinee on Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m.

The other two fab concerts will keep their original dates: the Lennon shows are Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and the Harrison shows are Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

Town House School is located at 135 North Street in Kennebunkport.

With a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Kennebunkport Historical Society, tickets are $15 for historical society members and $18 for non-members.

For more information and tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email [email protected], or call 967-2751.

Library hosts ‘Rebel Without a Clue’ author

With persistence, patience and pluck, Kennebunk writer/artist Steve Hrehovcik reveals how he became an expert on survival in his book “Rebel Without A Clue – A Way-Off Broadway Memoir” in a session hosted by Kennebunk Free Library.

According to a Dec. 14 news release, in a “candid confessional and part humor, Hrehovcik will describe his turbulent, often farcical, journey in a desperate search for a career in the theater.”

Hrehovcik makes a presentation about the book at Kennebunk Free Library on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

According to the library, “Never giving up, his story also reveals how he managed to carry on with some semblance of dignity and achieve a few surprising triumphs along the way – most important, a marriage of 55 years, three remarkable children and a wonderful grandson. At the end of each chapter Hrehovcik includes a cartoon drawing, adding fun to the theme of his story.”

In addition to reading from his book and showing the cartoons, Hrehovcik will discuss some of the advantages of self-publishing as part of his presentation.

The program is free, wheelchair accessible, and open to all. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]ebunk.lib.me.us.

Graves Library annual meeting available via Zoom

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. via the Zoom platform. All members of the Library Association are welcome to attend.

For a link to the meeting, call the library at 967-2778 or email the director ([email protected]). The agenda for the meeting is as follows: Updates from committees; Election of officers and new member of the board of directors; Review and approval of library bylaws.

Recycling firm unveils database of sustainable holiday tree disposal options

In order to promote sustainable options for disposal of trees following the holidays, ecomaine, the Portland-based recycling and waste management firm, has published an online tool with solutions and locations for tree drop-off or collection.

“We wanted to come up with a way to stick to the solid waste hierarchy and keep more waste out of Maine landfills,” said Katrina Bussiere-Venhuizen, one of ecomaine’s senior environmental educators, in a Dec. 16 email. “A lot of times, trees are thrown away or burned, when they could be used again as wood chips or compost. We hope this tool is a win-win for residents and sustainability in Maine.”

Bussiere-Venhuizen is credited with establishing the tool.

The tool is focused on providing information about places in ecomaine’s more than 65 member communities for residents to bring their tree and ensure it is chipped, mulched, or composted – or, in a small number of instances, municipalities that offer curbside collection for trees.

“While this list is not comprehensive for the entire state, it is a good start to promote readily-available sustainable endings for a fairly common waste item at this time of year,” said Matt Grondin, ecomaine communications manager, in an email. “We welcome additions to the database, to continue to increase similar solutions for this year and years to come.”

Sand buckets available in Kennebunkport

The Kennebunkport Public Works and Public Health departments are partnering to help local senior citizens obtain sand this winter to help keep icy walkways safe.

Upon request, buckets of sand for personal use will be delivered to residents who are 65 and older and unable to pick-up the buckets at the Public Works Department. To request a bucket, call Kennebunkport Public Health at 967-4401.

Buckets for the project were donated by Pilot House Restaurant, Lost Fire, Nonantum Resort and Kennebunkport Resort Collection.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: