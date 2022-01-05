Novak Djokovic’s arrival in Melbourne for the Australian Open took a surreal turn Wednesday, with the world’s No. 1 tennis player allegedly being held in a room guarded by police, reportedly because of a visa mix-up.

“Novak is currently in a room which no one can enter,” Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, told Serbian media, according to the Associated Press. “In front of the room are two policemen.”

The Age newspaper in Melbourne reported that Djokovic’s plane landed late Wednesday night local time at Tullamarine Airport, after Djokovic’s announcement Tuesday that he had been granted a medical exemption to play in Australia’s Grand Slam event drew a swift rebuke from the country’s prime minister. Scott Morrison said earlier Wednesday that Djokovic would have to prove upon arrival why he deserves an exemption from coronavirus vaccination or he will be “on the next plane home.”

“We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that,” Morrison said during a news conference that followed a meeting of state leaders to discuss the record levels of coronavirus infections in the country. “If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever.”

On Tuesday, tournament officials and the state of Victoria, site of this month’s event in Melbourne, confirmed that Djokovic – the Open’s defending and nine-time champion – would participate, seeking his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam men’s singles title when play begins Jan. 17.

Djokovic was en route to Australia when it became apparent that there could be an issue with the visa and as federal and state of Victoria leaders appeared to be at odds. According to a report by the Times of London, the visa issue centers around a member of Djokovic’s support team, who had requested a type of visa that does not apply to those who have received medical exemptions from the coronavirus vaccine.

Tennis Australia and Victoria officials said Djokovic had been one of a “handful” of the people granted medical exemptions and had received no special treatment, with applications anonymous and reviewed by two independent panels. Without an exemption, all Australian Open participants, including staff and fans attending the event, are required to show proof of vaccination.

The federal government, however, is responsible for international borders and visas and did not participate in the process for considering exemptions. Morrison added that some exemptions had been granted – provided adequate reasons were shown. “So the circumstances are not unique. The issue is whether he has sufficient evidence to support that he would qualify for that exception,” he said.

Djokovic has not made known his reasons for seeking an exemption from getting vaccinated. Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, told reporters that reasons could include past reactions to vaccines, recent surgery, myocarditis or evidence of a coronavirus infection in the previous six months. Djokovic’s response to coronavirus protocols, and that of his team, has been alternately blithe, coy and hostile over the past 18 months. In June 2020, Djokovic, his wife, fellow player Grigor Dimitrov and a handful of coaches and trainers tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a short-lived exhibition he created in Serbia and Croatia, known as the Adria Tour, which was staged with minimal pandemic precautions. He recovered in time to compete in the U.S. Open two months later.

His announcement Tuesday that he had received an exemption to play the Australian Open made no mention of whether his opinion on the protocols had changed.

“I think lots of people in the Victorian community will find this to be a disappointing outcome,” Jaala Pulford, Victoria’s acting sports minister, said in a news conference Wednesday, “but the process is the process; nobody has had special treatment. The process is incredibly robust.”

Tiley placed the onus on Djokovic to reveal the reason for his exemption.

“It’ll certainly be helpful if Novak was to explain the conditions in which he’s sought an exemption and granted an exemption, but ultimately it’s up to him,” Tiley said, adding, “We’ve been through a very tough period over the past two years, and we would appreciate some answers to that.”

Criticism of the exemption, with whispers of special treatment for the top player in Australia’s highest-profile international sports event of the year, was swift, with skepticism giving way to indignant outrage.

“We have all been through lockdowns, restrictions, home schooling and made countless changes to our lives, so don’t tell me that Djokovic is oblivious to what Australians have been through,” former player Sam Groth, who is in isolation after a positive test, wrote in a News Corp. column.

Christine Wharton, a Melbourne resident, told Reuters the decision was a “disgrace.” “We’ve all done the right thing. We’ve all gone out and got our jabs and our boosters, and we have someone that’s come from overseas and all of a sudden he’s been exempt and can play and I think it’s an absolute disgrace and I won’t be watching it.”

Tiley pointed out that exemptions were considered in a two-stage process set by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization. “We completely understand and empathize with … people being upset about the fact that Novak has come in because of his statements over the past couple of years around vaccination,” Tiley told reporters.

“However, it is ultimately up to him to discuss with the public his condition, if he chooses to do that, and the reasons why he received an exemption.”