As we approach Jan. 6, we should refresh our sometimes-short memories of what really went down a year ago. Nothing short of a capitulation of our democratic election process almost came to being by a misguided mob, urged on, lest we forget, by the person who took an oath to protect and defend our Constitution.
We should make it abundantly clear that the critical revisionist theory of the big “Steal” and that the insurrection never happened – now a favored theory by many in the Republican Party – will not be accepted in the future.
Also, a restored federal Voting Rights Act needs to be in place to counter any effort (of which there are many) to hijack our voting process by officials at the state level who may implement laws and procedures thwarting every American’s right to vote.
Finally, Sen. Susan Collins needs to have a Margaret Chase Smith moment by going against her party and supporting the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which protects state election processes in order to eliminate backdoor deals and appeals by bad actors in the future. Hopefully, by addressing these issues, we can reverse the anti-democratic trend that reared its ugly head during the last presidential election and on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jake Hawkins
Arundel
