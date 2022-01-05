I always look forward to seeing a column in your paper by our senior senator, Susan Collins, like the one published Dec. 29. It is reassuring to know how hard she is fighting for everyday Mainers.
I thank her for her efforts, and I congratulate her on her perfect attendance award. But if she really wanted to stand up for Mainers and all Americans, and prove she is really the bipartisan senator she claims to be, she would declare her support for, and work to pass, the Build Back Better Act put forth by President Biden. Its provisions would improve the lives of millions, while not significantly increasing the deficit.
With the expiration of the child tax credit just this past week, Sen. Collins bears some responsibility for nearly 10 million children in the U.S. sliding back into poverty.
Moreover, Sen. Collins should have her Margaret Chase Smith moment that so many have asked of her in the past, and declare that the 2020 presidential election was fair and honest. She needs to state that any attempt to overturn the election or foster the Big Lie is antidemocratic and wrong.
This is the time for her to back the current voting rights bills that have been stalled in the Senate by the members of her party. Otherwise, she becomes a participant in the slow-motion insurrection taking place across the country that the Press Herald so eloquently highlighted in its edition the following day.
Warner Vaughan
St. George
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: The ‘sore loser effect’: Rejecting election results can destabilize democracy and drive terrorism
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins urged to support Build Back Better bill
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Riot’s anniversary must rouse us from our apathy
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: Retention strategies for your business in 2022
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: The key to resolving Washington’s deadlock
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.