The Christian Feast of the Epiphany is on Jan. 6, commemorating the manifestation of Christ to the gentiles as represented by the Magi.

Epiphany is derived from the Greek word “epiphainein,” meaning manifestation or revelation. With roots in the word for dawn, the word “epiphany” symbolizes light overcoming the darkness, the Good News of Jesus Christ.

But the day of Epiphany in 2021 symbolized darkness over light, a day of bad news, not good. It certainly revealed, in powerful and clear detail, the degree of hatred, belief in and willingness to spread falsehoods, immersion in conspiracy theories and proclivity to violence that exists in a substantial segment of our American populace.

Epiphany 2021 manifested that anti-democracy is a dark danger in the United States, and with one-third of Americans saying in a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll that violence against the government can be justified, it is a real threat.

Solutions to this problem require intense citizen involvement, but the apathy of our citizens toward this threat is frightening. And the anti-democracy forces are motivated, engaged, powerful. Hopefully, Epiphany 2021 will rouse Americans who detest anti-democratic movements and will motivate our citizens to overcome apathy and fight like hell.

Donald Trump was right, in this sense: If you don’t fight like hell, you are not going to have a country that is still a democratic republic. If you don’t fight like hell, when Jan. 6 dawns in 2023, the epiphany may well be that, as Franklin worried, we were not able to keep the republic we were given.

Jay Lacke

Westbrook

