VINALHAVEN — Lincoln Dennison scored 11 points and Robbie Squares added 10 as the Vinalhaven boys basketball team beat Pine Tree Academy 37-34 on Wednesday.

The Vikings improved to 3-3.

Ben Ndamukunda paced the Breakers (0-4) with 11 points. Alden Thacker and Silas Yeaton each had eight.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: