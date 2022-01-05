VINALHAVEN — Lincoln Dennison scored 11 points and Robbie Squares added 10 as the Vinalhaven boys basketball team beat Pine Tree Academy 37-34 on Wednesday.
The Vikings improved to 3-3.
Ben Ndamukunda paced the Breakers (0-4) with 11 points. Alden Thacker and Silas Yeaton each had eight.
